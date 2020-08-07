Betty Marlene Bosanic
Lansing - Betty Marlene Bosanic, age 72, of Lansing, Michigan (formerly of Manistique, Michigan) died August 4, 2020, surrounded by her three children. Betty was preceded in death by her husband John in 2008. She is survived by her children, Brian Bosanic of DeWitt, MI, Todd (Liz) Bosanic of East Lansing, MI, and Lisa (Camden) Smith of Holt, MI, as well as seven grandchildren, Taylor, Ty and Zoe Bosanic, Benjamin and Calvin Bosanic, and Jordan and Ashton Smith. Betty's life touched several relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. An intimate service will be held August 13, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Manistique. For a full obituary or more information, please visit fausettfh.com
