East Lansing - On Thursday, March 7, Betty Meyers (née Grossfeld), formerly of Oak Park, MI passed away in Lansing. She was 91.

Betty, who grew up in the East End of London, came to Detroit shortly after the Second World War and soon met her future husband, Tim Grossfeld of Highland Park. The couple resided in Oak Park where they raised their three children.

In the late '60s Betty owned and operated Avant Garde gift shop in Birmingham. After Tim's passing Betty remarried Thomas Meyers of Louisville, Kentucky and left the Detroit area. She later returned in 1993 to live in East Lansing to be near her daughter, Liz; her sister Renee Silver, her brother-in-law Louis, and their family of West Bloomfield; and her beloved uncle Maurice Wayne, also of West Bloomfield.

Betty is survived by her daughter Liz Meyers (Bill Norton) of East Lansing, son Bob Grossfeld (Teri Krull) of Mesa, Arizona, and son Jim Grossfeld (Vivian Gabor) of Bethesda, Maryland; grandchildren Elise Grossfeld, Emily Stone, Josh Grossfeld, Max Meyers, and Amy Simon; and great-grandchildren Emerson, Jack, Charlotte, Harper, Rebel, and James.

Contributions in Betty's name may be made to the Mid Michigan Hospice House (https://www.sparrowfoundation.org/give). A celebration of Betty's life is being planned for this summer.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
