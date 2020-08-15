Betty Z. Del Din
East Lansing - Betty Z. Del Din passed away peacefully at Burcham Hills in East Lansing, MI on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 93. She gracefully embraced life on January 7, 1927, in Detroit, MI. She was the daughter of Luciano and Mabel Del Din.
Gracefully was how she lived. She never met a stranger; her warmth and friendly attitude were the hallmark of her interaction with others.
She earned the reputation as a good and non-judgmental listener.
Education was always central to her life's work as a student, teacher, and advisor. Her own educational pursuits culminated in a PhD from Michigan State University. Lifelong and continuing education were areas of special interest and activity as a teacher and advisor. For many years she worked with students and staff in the area of Student Affairs and Services. On her retirement she was saluted with a limousine tour of the campus which ended at the Student Services Building. There she experienced a large number of staff shouting their respect and appreciation for all she had done.
While her professional life was tied to MSU and East Lansing, Gaylord, Michigan was a second home where she and her parents were instrumental in the development of Gaylord's Alpine culture.
Friends and family often were the recipients of her hospitality. She was a gourmet cook and a most gracious hostess. To Betty, if you arrived on time for an activity or event, you were late!
Because of her life, the lives of family and friends are much richer, even her canine friends are the benefactors of her love.
Many thanks to her many friends for their continued support while she was at Burcham.
Betty is survived by numerous friends, cousins, Clara Porter of Hiram, GA, Linda Busato of Alma, MI, and Mauci DeMuti of Genova, Italy, and Jean Thompson of Edmond, OK who predeceased Betty in 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mildred B. Erickson Scholarship/Fellowship at Michigan State University or a charity of your choice
