|
|
Beverly Ann Fedewa
Bath, MI -
Beverly Ann Fedewa died peacefully in her home on November 9, surround by family.
Born Beverly Tank, in Bono, Ohio in 1936. She grew up in a home filled with love and learned how to nurture relationships with family, friends, animals and most importantly God.
Beverly graduated from Sienna Heights College and married Donald Fedewa in 1958. Together they raised six children and moved, over time, to six different cities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York and Michigan.
They were members of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish for over 4 decades. After her children were in school she was employed at Jacobson's Department Store, and retired from there to spend time with her grandchildren.
Beverly was a devoted daughter/sister, gifted teacher, loyal wife, loving mother, adoring grandmother and a faithful servant of God.
Survived by her loving husband, Donald; children, Dr. Susan (Dr. Simon) Fedewa-Pullukat, Dr. David (Mary Jo) Fedewa, Jeff (Linda) Fedewa, Anne (Robert) Subrizi, John Fedewa and Lisa (Larry) Palmer; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Caleb), Lauren (Matt), Allison, Christopher (Mary) Katherine Anne Beverly, Brian, Vincent, Samuel, Andrew and Matthew; great-grandson, Daniel.
Preceded in death by her parents, Margaret & Arthur; sister, OSU Sister Janet Tank; beloved aunts & uncles, Marion (Dr. John), Dorothy (Sander), Ellen (Milton) and Eve (Ty).
Celebration of the Funeral Mass will take place, Thursday, November 14, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Gary Koenigstnecht as celebrant. The family will receive relatives and friends, one hour prior to the service at the church. The family is being served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel.
Beverly never met a charitable cause she didn't have a heart for, always willing to make donations. In this spirit, and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019