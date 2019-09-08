|
Beverly Ann "Bev" Simmer
St. Johns - Beverly Ann "Bev" Simmer, age 81, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Clinton Township.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Mona Kindel officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Beverly was born in Owosso, MI on April 29, 1938, the daughter of Clifford and Mary (Lacina) Dennis. Beverly married Richard Simmer on March 28, 1959; he passed away on July 4, 2007.
Bev enjoyed gardening, crocheting, ceramic painting and was artistic. She loved her dog Snickers. Bev and Dick liked traveling; one of their favorite places to visit was Disney World. They also enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Harrison. She resided most of her life in DeWitt.
She is survived by 2 sons: Richard and Karen Simmer of Portage, MI; Joe and Renee Simmer of Richmond, MI; 5 grandchildren: Tanya, Troy, Trisha, Erica, and Brooke; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings: Gerald Dennis, Donald and Joette Dennis, William Dennis, Noreen Hunnicutt, Mary Jane and Donald Luckhurst, Linda Bearup, Kathleen Woolner, Janice and Larry Long, and Rosemary and David Bailey. Bev was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 2 brothers: Michael & Thomas Dennis.
Memorials may be made to The ALS Association. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019