|
|
Beverly Anne Judge
Traverse City - Beverly Anne (Bradley) Judge passed away on December 18, 2019 in Traverse City, MI. She was born to Burlyn T. and Gertrude Mary (Crain) Bradley on January 13, 1935.
Bev grew up in Lansing, went to MSU and graduated from Bronson Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, Kalamazoo Mi, where she received her RN degree.
Bev married Donald L. Judge on July 5, 1958. They were longtime residents of Grand Ledge. She worked as an RN and a Nursing home administrator. She worked in real estate and had been named Lansing Associate Realtor of the year.
Bev enjoyed watching sports, painting with watercolors & oils. She loved to entertain & often graciously opened her home to friends & family to enjoy fun times & good food.
Don & Bev moved to Lake Mecosta after retirement where they were members of Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Mecosta, MI. Most recently she lived in Traverse City near her daughter.
She was preceded in death by parents, husband Donald and son David L. Judge. She is survived by her daughter Karen Lueck, son Gary Judge, sisters Lynne (Barry) Schaar & Kathy Lewandowsky. Grandchildren Marty & Kevin Lueck, Christopher & Alex Judge & Madeline Judge. Great Grandsons Malachi, Mason & Micah.
There will be a Memorial service at a later date. Donations to Alzheimer's Accosiation would be appreciated.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019