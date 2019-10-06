|
Grand Ledge - Beverly J. Becker age 97 of Grand Ledge went home to be with her Lord on September 27, 2019. Beverly was born on September 5, 1922. As an infant, Beverly was adopted by her parents Charles Alan and Florence Christabella (Bucklin) Rouse. Beverly was predeceased by her parents, brothers, Bill and Wilbur Rouse and granddaughter, Felicia Becker. Beverly graduated from Grand Ledge High School Class of 1940. She married Harry Becker in 1946; they were married over 51 years when he preceded her in death in 1998. Beverly was employed by Parsons Chemicals of Grand Ledge for 10 years before she was employed for 34 ½ years at Oldsmobile of Lansing, retiring as the Executive Secretary to the General Sales Manager. Bev was a longtime active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grand Ledge serving on various committees and the church council. Beverly is survived by her son, Terry (Kathryn) Becker; grandchildren, David and Scott (Amber) Becker; great grandchildren, Scott (Tessa), Samantha (Harley), Sydnee and Spencer Becker, Cardin Lloyd, Bailey Lloyd and Riley Weishaupt; one great great grandson, Oliver Lee Becker along with nieces, nephews and cousins. Bev also leaves behind her Immanuel Lutheran Church family and will especially be missed by her Immanuel care giving team who assisted her in the later chapters of her life. A memorial service celebrating Bev's life will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Chuck Foerster and Pastor Richard McKenzie, officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Garden. In memory of Bev, memorial gifts may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Hospice of Lansing, Stoneleigh Residence. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
