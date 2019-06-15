|
Beverly Dison
Beverly was born in Detroit, MI, April 2, 1929, the daughter of Mack and Faith (Vernon) Beiser. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and a teacher at Maplewood and Lyons Elementary Schools in Lansing. She also taught in Orleans, France, Manheim, Germany and Honolulu, Hawaii. Beverly traveled extensively throughout Europe, the Islands and portions of the Middle East. After retirement, she became a tour director, enjoyed playing scrabble, bridge and euchre. She is survived by her brother, Wayne (Nancy Lou) Beiser of Lansing; nephew, Terry Beiser of Parma; niece, Taune Debolt of Brooklyn, MI; step-son, Terry Hoot of Lansing; 8 grand nieces and nephews; 10 great nieces and nephews. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Karl Dison and nephew-in-law, Paul Debolt. Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel. Interment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 15, 2019