Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
Deepdale Memorial Gardens
Lansing, MI
Beverly Jane Lantis


1927 - 2019
Beverly Jane Lantis Obituary
Beverly Jane Lantis

Lansing - Beverly passed on December 1, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born December 25, 1927, in Lansing, MI. She worked at Harris, Reames and Ambrose as a secretary before retiring.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Therma Smith, and her daughter Carol Dexterhouse. Surviving are her sister, Virginia Currey; her children, Linda (Mike) Ridge, Sandra (Mickey) Hedman, Robert Klaver, and Michelle (Rick) Martin; 11 grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Deepdale Memorial Gardens, Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
