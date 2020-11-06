Beverly JoAnn Haag
Lansing - Beverly JoAnn (Jo) Haag began her heavenly journey on October 27, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Grand Rapids, MI. on March 17, 1934 and lived in Cedar Springs with her grandparents until 1950, when she moved to Lansing. Jo graduated from Eastern High School in 1952. Soon after, she married Bob Hilliker and had two daughters, Deborah (George-deceased) Gaffin (later marrying Bob Gustafson-deceased) of Parrish, Florida and Theresa-deceased (Jimmie) Dodson of Wartburg, Tennessee. She later married Ron Haag, January 21, 1961 and had two more daughters, Kelli (Brian) Shipaila of Grand Rapids, MI and Julie (Mitch) Weisbrod of Jackson, MI. who gave her "three wonderful granddaughters, Rachael, Kaelyn and Chloe who were the light of (her) life". She is survived by her sister Linda (Dick) Kosloski of MI and FL, brother Patrick (Patty) Stoner of PA, nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. Jo retired from Consumers Energy in 1994 after 14 years. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association-Seven Island Charter chapter of Grand Ledge for 27 years. She volunteered for the American Red Cross from 1992 to 2014 and for Woldumar Nature Center from 1991 to 2013. She enjoyed traveling, movies, bingo, reading, playing cards and being with family and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 1-4pm at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw St., Lansing, MI. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association
at 1-800-AHA-USA1 or at www2.heart.org
.