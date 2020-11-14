Beverly Johnson
Lansing - Age 78, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in Grand Rapids, MI. Beverly was born in South Bend, IN on December 12, 1941, the daughter of Rex and Myrtle (Saddison) Andrews. She loved crafting, sewing and knitting. Beverly was an avid reader, played the organ and worked her crossword puzzles. Christmas was her special time of year and she truly made it magical for her family, whom she adored. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; 5 siblings, Dorothy, Don, Betty, Harold and Jack. Surviving are her loving husband of 25 years, Richard; children, Tim, Jr. (Caryn) Kelly, Margaret (Dan) Kelly Mumford, Barbara (Rodger) Jean Kelly Stauffer, Kevin L. Kelly, Dan Johnson, Cynthia Johnson and Timothy Johnson; 21 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, 3:00 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel with Pastor Fred Nose officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm, while following Governor's Orders of socially distancing and limiting the gathering to 50 people. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Lansing in memory of Beverly. Friends may send a condolence to the family on Beverly's obituary page found at www.palmerbush.com
.