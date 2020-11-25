Beverly Yvonne Andreas



Beverly Yvonne Andreas, age 93 passed away November 24, 2020 at Williamston Compassionate Care. She was born August 27, 1927 in Lansing, MI, the daughter of Robert M. and Dietta (Palmatier) Woodcock. Beverly loved spending time with her family, going to lake, gardening, her flowers, and was a caregiver to all. She loved to sit in her living room and watch the wildlife pass by her window. She would count deer and turkeys each time they passed. She would open her door to anyone that wanted to visit. Beverly was a fantastic quilter and enjoyed crocheting. She would give the shirt off her back, her last dollar, and always offer you a bite to eat. She enjoyed playing cards, but if she lost, you were a "horses-ass"! Most of all, Beverly adored her dog "Precious". They were the best of friends, kept each other company for 14 years.



Family was very important to Beverly. Most of all her relationship with her granddaughter, "Ang". She took care of Ang from the age of three months and they grew to be inseparable. Beverly thought the world of Angie, wanting to take her to the Woodcock reunions at Potter's Park when she was a young girl, teaching her how to drive, and watching her grow from a young adult to a woman to be proud of. Beverly was so proud of her great-grandchildren, Hunter and Haylee. They were her pride-and-joy. Many things brought joy to Beverly's life, but her greatest joy was making others feel loved.



She is survived by her granddaughter, Angela (Jarrod) Awrey, her sister-in-law Lillian Woodcock, great-grandchildren, Hunter and Haylee Awrey, her cousin Becky (Larry) Bouldin, her close friend, Kathy Booth, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Beverly is preceded in death by her father Robert M. Woodcock, mother, Dietta Woodcock, brothers Art and Robert A. Woodcock, and sister Dolores Glew; her first husband, Alvin Cook; second husband, Gregory Andreas, and step-daughter, Judy Andreas.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes 900 E. Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI 48912. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Wes Emerson officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Lansing, MI.



Beverly's family would like to extend a special thank you to Williamston Compassionate Care and McLaren Hospice for the special care they took of her.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local VFW Post or the Capital Area Humane Society.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store