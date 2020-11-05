Bill Dods



Lansing - (January 21, 1933 - November 4, 2020)



William "Bill" Dods, age 87, of Lansing, MI passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home in Lansing, MI.



Bill was born January 21, 1933 in Sewickley, PA, son of the late Alan and Kathryn (Sheets) Dods. He graduated from Sewickley Valley High School with the Class of 1951. Bill graduated from Grove City College in 1955 where he earned a BS in Commerce and a varsity letter in soccer. Bill served as a Tank Driver in the US Army. Bill married Margaret (Peggy) Galbraith September 15, 1962 in West View, PA. Bill was an avid golfer and registered his 3rd career hole in one on September 25, 2020. He loved spending time with family and friends and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bill was a great collector of things. Bill was an active member of St. David's Episcopal Church in Lansing.



He is survived by his wife Margaret; three sons, Bryan (Ann) Dods, Gary (Karen) Dods, and Jeffrey Dods; five grandchildren, Kelsey, Justin and Jeremy Dods; Audrey and Elizabeth Dods; one brother, James. Bill was preceded in death by his sister Marjorie; and brother Charles.



Memorial Contributions may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church in Lansing.



There is no plan for a service at this time.









