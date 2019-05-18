|
|
Bill Rosenthal, Ed.D.
East Lansing - Age 84, passed away May 16, 2019. He was born March 21, 1935, in Iowa, to Nathan and Mary Rosenthal. Bill was a naval aviator who served aboard the USS Intrepid (CV-11). He attended the University of Chicago, University of Iowa and University of Missouri, graduating with an Ed.D. degree. Bill retired as professor from Michigan State University. He enjoyed playing tennis, learning French, baking, bowling, hiking, his dogs, and old cars, especially 1960s Cadillac's and his MG TC.
Surviving are: his wife of 55 years, Ruth; son, David (Janna) Rosenthal; daughter, Sadie (Rachael) Rose-Stern; grandchildren, Maggey, Nathan, Delaney, Saige and Ruby; great-grandchildren, Daniel and Izzy. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Charlotte.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Congregation Shaarey Zedek, 1924 Coolidge Rd, East Lansing, with Rabbi Amy Bigman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Doberman Rescue Plus, or Intrepid Sea & Air Museum in memory of William H. Rosenthal. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 18, 2019