Billy D. Poufcas
Naples, FL - On February 10, 2019, at the age of 62, Billy Damian Poufcas, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away after a short but valiant battle with cancer.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Panagiot "Pete" and Barbara (Evans) Poufcas; his brother, Doug Poufcas; and his best friend, Fi Fi Poufcas. He is survived by his wife, Karen (Perry) Poufcas; daughters, Jennifer (Matt) Warncke and Billie Jo Poufcas; granddaughters, Alexis Doyle, Lena Doyle, and granddog Jackson; brothers, Nick and Tom (Lori) Poufcas; sisters, Suzie Thiesing and Diane (Dan) Helms; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Billy was born in Lansing, MI, on December 2, 1956. He attended Holt High School where he was a proud Ram wrestler. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen, September 6, 1975. He did a stint in the military after high school, before being hired in at Fisher Body (General Motors) on September 3, 1976. He retired from GM in July of 2006.
Retirement brought time to enjoy what he loved: traveling, domestic and abroad; working with his wife on UAW matters; and spending as much time as he could with "his girls" and the rest of his family and friends. After Karen retired, the pair found their happy place and settled in Naples, FL. There they enjoyed hosting guests, hanging with friends, dinners, pool time, and sunsets on the beach.
There is no way to sum up Billy Poufcas in a few short paragraphs. He was larger than life and was something a little different to everyone. He wanted everyone to keep those memories and laughs. He did not want the cancer to define his life. So when you think of Billy, smile, because in life he always loved to bring a smile to people's faces and make them laugh. Oh the stories he could tell…
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Andrew Orthodox Church, 1216 Greencrest Ave., East Lansing. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. His family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday with a Panikheda service held at 7:30 p.m. at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Old Newsboys or a local cancer in memory of Billy. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 16, 2019