Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy J. Tucker


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy J. Tucker Obituary
Billy J. Tucker

Okemos - Billy J. Tucker, age 87, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, August 16th, 2019. Billy was preceded in death by Ruth Tucker, his wife of 57 years. Billy was born November 29th, 1931. Billy is survived by his children, Teri, Jim, Sharon, Tim, Sam, Jan, Susan, Deb, Toby, and Kim. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Memorial visitation Sunday, Sept. 1 from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 1730 E. Grand River, East Lansing. Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Children's Home. View complete obituary and share memories at greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now