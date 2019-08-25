|
|
Billy J. Tucker
Okemos - Billy J. Tucker, age 87, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, August 16th, 2019. Billy was preceded in death by Ruth Tucker, his wife of 57 years. Billy was born November 29th, 1931. Billy is survived by his children, Teri, Jim, Sharon, Tim, Sam, Jan, Susan, Deb, Toby, and Kim. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Memorial visitation Sunday, Sept. 1 from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 1730 E. Grand River, East Lansing. Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Children's Home. View complete obituary and share memories at greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 25, 2019