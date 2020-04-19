|
Billy Mitchell
Billy Winston Mitchell, age 64, died April 18, 2020, at Ascension Rochester Hospital, received care from hospice of MI. He was born in Tiptonville, TN April 29, 1955. Billy honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1975-1981 as Lance Corporal. In 1986 was certified as a Michigan law enforcement officer, 39th police academy. 2008 retired as detective from Ingham County Sheriff's Dept, 2019 retired as head of security from Delta Dental of MI head Quarters.
Billy is the son of the late Winston Mitchell of TN and Mavdie Dougherty of MI. He is survived by his sons Adam Winston and Andrew Owen both of Charlotte, NC. Step mom Bonnie of TN, siblings Stephen Mitchell of Lansing, Angela (Mitchell) Ward of TN, Alison (Mitchell) Copeland of TN, Robert Earl Mitchell of CA, Jacque (Dougherty) Harris of Lansing, and Carolyn (Dougherty) Galligher of Lansing many in laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Billy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing his joy of cooking brought everyone to call him for his recipes. He even dabbled in wine making before the wineries took off into popularity.
The Mitchell family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all the doctors, nurses, chaplains, hospice social workers, family and friends for all their love and support. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
If you would like to donate to the funeral funds, contact the family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020