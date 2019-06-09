|
Blanche B. Samohovetz
Lansing - Age 99, passed away May 30, 2019. She was born November 9, 1919, in Canada, to Clyde and Edith Gates. Blanche had a good sense of humor. She was always busy, working in the capacity of helping others. She was active at Mayflower Congregational Church, where she Planned Hobo Dinners. She also volunteered at Old Newsboys, and with the Salvation Army until she was 95. Blanche worked for the State of Michigan in clerical, where she met her husband, Daniel Samohovetz. She also worked as a teacher's aide and for the military. She loved chocolate, Spartan basketball, playing cards with friends, family gatherings at holidays and summers at the lake.
Blanche was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Surviving are: daughters, Maryann (Joe) Edgerley, Betsy Gorman and Susan (Mike) Yaeger; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Mayflower Congregational Church, 2901 W. Mt. Hope Ave., Lansing. Her family will receive friends at the church from 3:30 until service time on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, or to Salvation Army. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019