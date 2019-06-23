Services
Age 76, our loving husband, daddy, grandpa, and great-grandpy passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019. Born a Texan before converting to a Michigander while never giving up his cowboy boots. Blas served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army teaching weapons training. He retired as a supervisor at Oldsmobile/General Motors in Lansing with over 25 years of service. He enjoyed cooking, dancing, singing, country music and watching western movies. He was always ready for adventure; from taking road trips exploring America with his family to riding roller coasters. Surviving are his wife of 55 years on June 12th, Sandra Cobos; 6 children, Sandra Reyes, Joshua (Martha - late) Cobos, Pamela (Anthony Sherman) Cobos, Layla (Tony) Blanchard, Christopher Nim, and Steven (Serana) Cobos; 14 grandchildren, Alexis, Joshua, Sergio-Steven, Julianni (Amber), Alexandra, Maximilian, Annabella, Nicolas, Eric, Dahlia, Tabitha, Jacob, Serafina and Giovanni Vlassandri Cobos; 2 great-grandchildren, Aria and Emma; 2 sisters, Francisca (Juan) Paz, and Eloisa (Bobby) Jones; 2 brothers, Jesse (Belia) Cobos, and George Cobos; and many other family members and friends. Blas was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Susie (Baer) Cobos; 3 sisters, Maria Luisa Cobos, Josephine Malacara, and Andrea Batey; brother, Rudy Cobos; and sister-in-law, Estela Cobos. Please join the family in remembering Blas on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 3827 Delta River Dr., Lansing, MI 48906 from 2:00-5:00pm (in the lower level hall). Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
