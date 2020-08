Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family

Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family

Mother Bobbie Jean Perkins



LANSING - Mother Bobbie Jean Perkins transitioned to a better life on August 17, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories her faithful husband Freddie Perkins; children, Patricia Hudgins, Russell Jones, Darlene (Curtis) Minor, Glen Jones, Rodney Jones, Vanessa Jones, Bryant (Monika) Jones, Freddie Davis (Shonda) Perkins, Jr., Cynthia (Bobby) Springer, Janice (Julian) Mais. Graveside Service Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens 5401 N Michigan Rd m99, Dimondale, MI 48821. Service Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Chapel 1107 E. Miller Rd, Lansing, MI 48911 (517) 272-1035









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store