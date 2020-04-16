Services
Bobby Jackson Sr.


1954 - 2020
Bobby Jackson Sr. Obituary
Bobby Jackson, Sr.

Lansing - Bobby Lee Jackson, Sr., 66, of Lansing, Michigan passed away in his home on April 14, 2020.

Bobby was born in Cotton Plant, Arkansas on February 19, 1954. He graduated from Everett High School in Lansing, where he met his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Shirley Thomas Jackson. They were united in 1974 and enjoyed 46 years of marriage. This union, was blessed with 6 boys and 1 girl.

Bobby honorably served in the U.S. Navy and later worked for GM.

Unfortunately, there will be no services due to the pandemic.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Riley Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
