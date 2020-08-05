1/1
Bonnie Blanche Fearheiley
1928 - 2020
Bonnie Blanche Fearheiley

Delta Mills - Bonnie Blanche Fearheiley, of Delta Mills, Michigan, age 91, loving wife, mother, grandma and great grandma was called home on August 3, 2020. She was born August 18, 1928 on the family farm in Oreo, Wabash County, Illinois. Bonnie "Blanche" was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Edwin, her parents Anson "John" and Bonnie B. (Litherland) Andrews, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

Bonnie leaves behind her daughter, Sally LaCross (Ron); son, Bill (Kim); son, Dean (Mary); 7 grandchildren, Ami (Gary), April (Jay), Nathan (Tara), Andrew (Kate), Derek, Dustin & Nicholas; 9 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Lauren, Will, Aden, Remy, Paisley, Anson, and Cameron as well as many close family members and friends.

Bonnie attended Delta Mills United Methodist Church. She was active in the Women's Society, Choir and previously accompanied and directed the children's choir. She participated in bowling leagues, Sweet Adelines and supported many students at Delta Mills school as a teacher's aide. She loved spending time with family and friends. She had a love for all animals, especially her dog Sparkles. She will be remembered for her sense of style, handmade baby blankets and love of shopping. She treasured her longtime friendships and the many new friends she made at Independence Village.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Hillside Cemetery, 6415 Delta River Drive, Lansing, MI 48917. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blessings in a Backpack Grand Ledge or Capital Area Humane Society in memory of Bonnie Blanche Fearheiley. The family has entrusted arrangements to the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
