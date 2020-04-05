Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Heritage Park
Grand Ledge/Wacousta, MI
Bonnie Brooks


1959 - 2020
Bonnie Brooks Obituary
Bonnie Brooks

Grand Ledge - Bonnie Brooks of Grand Ledge, MI passed away on Friday, March 20th, 2020 at the age of 60. Bonnie was born August 22, 1959 in Lansing, MI. She was a 1977 graduate of Grand Ledge High School. She had a bachelors degree in Economics from Michigan State University. She is survived by her sisters Laura (Mark) McNeil, Julie (Jimy) Combs, niece Sara (Jared) Whitford, nephew Jeff (Sophie) McNeil, niece Dana (Jon) Hawkins, niece Nicole Combs, niece Mindy (Brad) Lundquist, nephew Blake (Athena) Stamper, nephew Alex Crews and nephew Shawn Lev. She was predeceased in death by sister Janet Lev, nephew Joseph Lev, her parents Leland and Pearl Brooks. A Celebration of Life Picnic will be Saturday June 27th, 2020 at Heritage Park in Grand Ledge/Wacousta, MI from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
