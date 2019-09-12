Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
Rosary
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Lansin, MI
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Lansing, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Lansing, MI
Bonnie L. Wright Obituary
Bonnie L. Wright

Lansing - Age 65, passed away September 11, 2019. She was born December 7, 1953, in Ottawa, IL, to Robert and Donna Corbit.

Bonnie was a longtime emergency-room charge nurse at McLaren. She touched many lives. She loved being a "Gammy" and enjoyed spending time at "Wright on the Beach" on Lake Michigan. She had a fierce love for life and laughter…and scrapbooking! She will be missed by many.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Tommy Wright; children, Mandi (James) Whinnie, Ken (Jessica) Wright, and Mary Ellen "Mews" Wright; grandchildren, Danielle and Easton Whinnie, Savannah, Callum, and Luke Wright; brother, Andrew (Bobbi) Corbit; sisters, Sandra (Mike) Izdebski, Deborah (Dirk) Andersen, and Ellen (Brian) Martin; and beloved Golden Retrievers, Bailey and Casey. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, Lansing. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lansing. Her family will receive friends and relatives from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, and beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The rosary will be prayed at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the - Capital Area Regional Office (Okemos).
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
