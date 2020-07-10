1/1
Bonnie Pung
Bonnie Pung

DeWitt - Bonnie Jean Pung, 73, of DeWitt, MI passed away July 9, 2020. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be truly loved and missed forever. Bonnie prided herself on being an exceptional housewife. She loved to bake and share her creations with family and friends. She was a member of the St. Johns Seventh Day Adventist Church and volunteered for the Angelus League at Sparrow Hospital. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Nina Sponseller; and brother, Thomas Sponseller. Surviving to cherish her memory is husband of nearly 53 years, Wendell Pung; sons, Ronald Pung of DeWitt, Larry (Heather) Pung of Ithaca; grandchildren, Dustin Pung, Madison (Chris) Ringle, Megan Pung; siblings, Ross (Mary) Sponseller of Shepherd, Harry (Phyllis) Sponseller of Dowigiac, Robert (Cindi) Sponseller of Shepherd, Linda (Ronald) Davis of Cleveland NC, sister-in-law, Donna Sponseller of Mt. Pleasant; many nieces, nephews, and special friend, Bernadette Pratt. Cremation will take place and a Memorial Service for Bonnie will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in honor of Bonnie to Sparrow Hospice House. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.grdewitt.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
