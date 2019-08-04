Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
4437 W. Willow
Lansing, MI
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church,
4437 W. Willow
Lansing, MI
View Map
Estero, Florida, formerly of Delta Twp. - Look into the eyes of this face of love, for there you will find, sacrifice, endurance, and obedience to God. Bonnie, our beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away from this earth to her rightful place in heaven, on August 1, 2019, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She battled the disease with grace and dignity. Born January 18, 1937 in Stevensville, MI. A 1957 graduate of Detroit Mercy College of Nursing, Bonnie began her career at St. Lawrence Hospital in Lansing in the maternity ward. She also worked for Dr. Ralph Carlson and Dr. Jon Paget for another 23 years, where she loved each and every patient. She was a member of Our Lady of Light Catholic Church in Estero, FL. She was a past member St. Gerard Catholic Church and the Mater Dei Circle. Bonnie loved quilting, reading, traveling, nature and zinnias, but most of all her family. Bonnie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald C. Hayhoe; 3 sons, Mark (Linda) Hayhoe, Andrew "Andy" Hayhoe, and Thomas (Debbie) Hayhoe; 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson; sister, JoAnn Quigley; 3 brothers, Raymond (Patsy), John (Kelly), and Paul (Dorothy) Lincolnhol; many other family members and friends. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Viola & Raymond Lincolnhol. Visitation is from 5-8 P.M. Tuesday with 7:00 P.M. Vigil Service in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. Michael Murray presiding. Viewing is from 9:30-10:30 A.M. Wednesday at church. Burial will be at a later date. Contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice or . Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
