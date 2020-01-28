|
Bonny Sue Wierman (Brooks)
Bonny Sue Wierman (Brooks) born on September 27, 1943 passed on January 21, 2020.
Bonny, Mona, loved telling stories of her life abroad, spending time with family; enjoyed gardening and painting, loved the Spartans, dancing; living her life free spirited on her own terms with no apologies.
Preceded in death by Willis and Beverly Brooks, son Micheal Lincoln, and daughter-in-law Sharon Danita Miller. She was survived by sister Cindy Field (Steve), her children; Krista Lincoln, Kelly Lincoln, and Chad Miller, niece Alexia, grandchildren, Derek, Justin, KC, Tawnee, Jesse, Cheyenne, Rain, Alex, Chad Jr, Mariah, and Jada, great-grandchildren and friends.
A celebration of her life held at King Arthur's Court Clubhouse 4pm Friday January 31.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020