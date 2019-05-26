|
Bradley "Jon" Holland
Spring Lake - Bradley "Jon" Holland, 51, died peacefully at his home in Spring Lake, MI on January 22, 2019 due to complications from atherosclerosis.
He is survived by two daughters, Alexandra N and Julia E Holland of Verona, NJ; parents, William and Pauline Holland of Atlanta, GA; brother Stephen L (Nancy) and children Evan and Rebecca Holland of Keene, NH; significant other, Rachel Miller and family of Ada, MI; cousins Debbie (Mike) Fata, Joseph (Stephanie) Kniple and Jeffrey (Marya) Kniple and family; and uncles William Kniple and Richard Schoof.
Jon graduated as class salutatorian from DeWitt High School in 1985 and obtained his Bachelor of Arts in History from Princeton University in 1989. He spent almost 30 years working in the financial services industry, developing a reputation as a thought leader in operational and enterprise risk management. His career spanned multiple companies including Chase, Morgan Stanley, AIG, and most recently KPMG LLP where he passionately served clients across the country from the New York City and Grand Rapids, MI offices.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" Open House at the University Club of Michigan State University at 3435 Forest Ave, Lansing MI 48910 on Sunday, June 09, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Brunch is served until 2:00 pm. To share messages and memories with the family, please go to :
www.gerstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019