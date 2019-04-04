Services
Visitation
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
Visitation
3:00 PM
3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
Funeral service
4:00 PM
4:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel
Brandon Starkey-Ueberroth Obituary
Brandon Starkey-Ueberroth

Mason - Age 22, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2019. He was born November 22, 1996, in Lansing, Michigan, to Angela Starkey and Travis Ueberroth.

Brandon was a 2014 graduate of East Lansing High School. His favorite teachers were Rachel Gehres and Katy Topp. Brandon enjoyed weekly Chinese dinners with family and friends. His last fortune was "Stalling could sour your fantasy. Start that travel adventure with gusto."

Brandon loved his S-10 truck and his 2 dogs, Demon and Angel. His favorite foods were hot wings, fries, and cheese sticks. He loved social media, action movies, watching his favorite TV sitcom, Friends, and fishing and kayaking.

He is survived by his mother, Angela Starkey; maternal grandparents, James Starkey and Barbara Rathbun; paternal grandmother, Teri (Gardner) Ueberroth; great-grandpa, Bill Gardner; his brother, whom Brandon adored, Grady Starkey-Romero; his 3 non-traditional brothers, Cameron, Landon, and Nevan Webb; many aunts, uncles, cousins, along with "his closest family member" his Aunt Sharla; and his multitude of friends whom he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Travis Ueberroth, who passed away in June 2017; great-grandparents, Barbara and Orville Starkey, Norma Gardner, and Charles (Jackie) Coston; grandfather, Mark Ueberroth; stepgrandfather, Steve Rathbun; and uncle, Vincent Ueberroth.

His funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. His family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, all at the funeral home. www.EstesLeadley.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an education fund to be set up through MSUFCU for his brother, Grady. The fund is called "In Memory of Brandon Starkey-Ueberroth for Grady." Please make checks out to "Grady IMO Brandon." Brandon was adamant that Grady "be someone and go somewhere."

Brandon's mom, Angela, requests that you go home and hug and kiss your children.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
