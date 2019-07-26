|
|
Braxton Ward Lowe, a miracle baby that brought joy to everyone, left this earth too early on July 24, 2019. Braxton, 20 months old, of Eaton Rapids was born November 5, 2017 in Lansing to Bridger and Christine (McNamara) Lowe. Braxton taught everyone around him how to find joy in the little things, how to be strong and fight courageously, and how to love unconditionally. He enjoyed going to the pool at his grandparents' house and would reward everyone with huge smiles of delight. While his time on earth was short, his legacy will live on through his family, his caregivers, and friends that learned so much from this little guy. Braxton is survived by his parents, Bridger and Christine Lowe; grandparents, Corinne and Chris McNamara, Tina Berger, and Brandon Lowe; great-grandparents, Michael and Gayle Stallcup; and Joyce Myefski; aunts and uncles Thomas and Jessica McNamara and Katie and Will Pitylak; home care nurse and caretaker Nicole Rotter; and many other beloved friends and family. He was predeceased by grandfather, Robert J. Berger; and great-grandparents, John Myefski, Richard and Mary Lowe, Rudoph Valesano, and Dolores McNamara. Friends are encouraged to support Braxton's family at visitation and funeral services. Funeral services are Monday, July 29, 2019 4:30 PM at Pray Funeral Home in Charlotte. Visitation is Sunday, July 28, 2019 6-8 PM at the funeral home. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. Friends and family are asked to share memories of Braxton on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 26, 2019