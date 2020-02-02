|
|
Braxtyn Michael Swagart
Braxtyn Michael Swagart was born on December 14, 1996 in Kalamazoo. He left this world on January 31, 2020. He was just 23 years old. He attended school in both Parchment and Holt where he played football, and graduated from the Michigan Youth Challenge Academy in 2013. Braxtyn had a big heart, beautiful soul and, an infectious smile. Though he was always making people laugh, he struggled with his own battles with depression leading to the addiction which ultimately took him from us. He was loved by an immeasurable amount of people and survived by: his mother Christie Torres (Kenny), his father Mike Swagart (Darcy), sister Katie Fullmer, his siblings Wylee and Mykeal Bolton, Jonathon and Michael Swagart, grandparents Robin and Gary Meyer, and Michael Swagart Sr. We will be having a service to honor Braxtyn at Kalamazoo Community Church, 2535 North 26th street, KALAMAZOO, Mi. 49048. Tuesday Feb 4th at 3:00pm with food and fellowship to follow until 6:30. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Braxtyn's name to HopeNetwork.org.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020