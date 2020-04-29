Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Dukes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Dukes


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Dukes Obituary
Brenda Dukes

Lansing - Brenda lee Dukes passed away April 25, 2020 at the age of 55, went home to be with her heavenly father. Brenda was born April 28, 1964, daughter to Betty (Oles) Dukes. She was an avid U of M fan; she loved cats; crocheting, and reading. Brenda was known for her love of joking around with others.

Brenda is survived by her mother, Betty (Oles) Dukes; brother-in-law, Ken Osborn; nieces and nephews: Daniel (Tenisha) Osborn, Joel Osborn, Sarah (Carlos) Estrada, and Rachael Osborn; great nieces: Alena, Rebecca, and Sofia. She is predeceased by her sisters, Tammy Osborn, and Amie Dukes.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to have a private funeral service on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitations from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Delta Center Cemetery, Lansing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society or Ele's Place in memory of Brenda Dukes. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -