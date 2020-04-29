|
|
Brenda Dukes
Lansing - Brenda lee Dukes passed away April 25, 2020 at the age of 55, went home to be with her heavenly father. Brenda was born April 28, 1964, daughter to Betty (Oles) Dukes. She was an avid U of M fan; she loved cats; crocheting, and reading. Brenda was known for her love of joking around with others.
Brenda is survived by her mother, Betty (Oles) Dukes; brother-in-law, Ken Osborn; nieces and nephews: Daniel (Tenisha) Osborn, Joel Osborn, Sarah (Carlos) Estrada, and Rachael Osborn; great nieces: Alena, Rebecca, and Sofia. She is predeceased by her sisters, Tammy Osborn, and Amie Dukes.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to have a private funeral service on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitations from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Delta Center Cemetery, Lansing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society or Ele's Place in memory of Brenda Dukes. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 29, 2020