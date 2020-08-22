1/1
Brett Howard Henderson
East Lansing - Larger than life while he was with us, Brett Howard Henderson (50) passed suddenly on August 19, 2020. Growing up as the son of a Reverend and special education teacher in a loving family, Brett graduated from Niles High School before his family relocated to Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Professionally, Brett spent the last twenty-five years working tirelessly in the State Legislature and in the lobbying field. He loved a good challenge, was known for his quick wit and sense of humor and his genuine care for everyone around him. Preceded by his sister, Wende, Brett is survived by his wife, Hillary, and his three children whom he adored, Hayden (27) (Kaitlin Lapka), Beckett (15), Lola (12). He is also survived by his parents, David and Leslie Henderson, his brother Ben Henderson (Holly Henderson), his sister Brooke Henderson (Dave Mitchell), sisters-in-law Melissa Wallace (Karl Carson) and Sarah Wallace (Jeff Shelden), nieces and nephews Collin and Jack Henderson and Rocco and Mia Calice and in-laws Christine and Hugh Reed and Rick and Mary Goedert and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and great friends.

Brett was an avid sports enthusiast and a big fan of Michigan State and Lakers basketball, known for yelling at the TV during games, especially over a missed traveling violation. He enjoyed supporting his children, from coaching his kids in basketball and soccer throughout the years to becoming a loving dance dad. Always outgoing, Brett was usually the life of the party, enjoying serving as his household's Executive Chef and grilling his "famous" chicken, hosting backyard bonfires, and advising friends and family on their latest fashion choices. His creativity benefitted many, including over the top school projects starring Lola and Ginger, iron-on shirts for the Donley basketball team, and many community campaigns, including "Hillary for School Board." Brett loved traveling to family places in the UP, Higgins Lake, and Horseshoe Bay, TX. His welcoming personality made him a joy to be around, even when he gave the truth.

The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am -1:00 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the MSU Horticulture Gardens with a private service following. The service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/163145830381110/ Attendees are encouraged to wear their best "Brett-approved" footwear to the visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.greastlansing.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
August 22, 2020
Hillary and family, so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and family as well.
Dick Anderson
RICHARD ANDERSON
Friend
