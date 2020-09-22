Brian Alan Barrows
Las Vegas - Brian Alan Barrows aged 60 passed away on September 16, 2020 after a long illness in Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Santa Monica, California and DeWitt Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Jean Barrows of DeWitt Michigan. He is survived by his brother Bruce (Roxanne) Barrows of Spring Arbor, Michigan; Aunt Bernadette (Bobby) Grant of Georgetown, Texas; several cousins and his special friend Angela Torres.
Brian was a graduate of Lansing Catholic Central High School in Lansing Michigan in 1978. He also obtained an Associate Degree in business in 1983 from Lansing Community college in Lansing, MI and an Associate Degree in Veterinary Technology from Bel-Rea Institute Denver CO in 2002.
Brian served as a Reserve Police Officer in Nolanville TX. He also worked as a dispatcher for several ambulance companies. Brian enjoyed working with animals especially cats as a lab technician in several Veterinary facilities. He was an avid Star Trek enthusiast.
Brian will be laid to rest at Pleasant Grove Cemetery next to his parents and grandmother in Munith, MI.
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the Crohn's Foundation or the charity of your choice
.