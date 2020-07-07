1/1
Brian D. Simons
1962 - 2020
Brian D. Simons

Mason - Age 58, passed away on July 1, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1962, in Lansing, MI, to Homer and Lucile Simons.

Brian graduated from Lansing Everett High School, class of 1980. He was a meat cutter by trade at various grocery stores. He enjoyed reading and playing with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Britney (Dane) Jensen, Allison Simons, Kaycee (Travis) Thayer, and Benjamin Dillingham; grandchildren, Claire Jensen, Carter Thayer, and Harley Thayer; mother, Lucile Simons; siblings, Kathleen (Thomas) Fischette and Mike (Valerie) Simons; nephew, Cody Simons; numerous cousins; and his hedgehog, Murray. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Simons, and his father, Homer Simons.

No service will be held. A private family burial will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com






Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
