D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Brian Edward Lewis

- - Brian Edward Lewis, age 55, died Sunday January 27, 2019, at the Kindred Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. A 1981 graduate of Okemos High School and a member of the Okemos High School's 1981 State Basketball Championship team, also recognized as one of the best high school golfers in the State of Michigan. Brian is survived by his children, Reanna, Ashley, and Alex Lewis. Dear brother of Sandy (David) Temrowski, and Bradley (Laura) Lewis. He was the uncle of Ben Temrowski, Kelly Temrowski, Will Temrowski, Jackson Lewis, and Olivia Lewis. His aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends further survive Brian. Brian was predeceased by his parents Benjamin and Shirley Lewis. Please share memories at Temrowski.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
