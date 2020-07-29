Brian Hildreth
Delta Township - Brian S. Hildreth, 53, of Delta Township, born January 20, 1967 in Lansing, MI, passed away on July 27, 2020. Brian was an assistant I.T. Director for The State Bar of Michigan, and was a former Scout Leader with Troop 645.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Deborah, son Alexander Hildreth; parents Douglas and Sharon Hildreth, and sister Deborah (Darrin) Gray.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or The AbleGamers Charity in memory of Brian Hildreth.