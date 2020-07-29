1/1
Brian Hildreth
1967 - 2020
Brian Hildreth

Delta Township - Brian S. Hildreth, 53, of Delta Township, born January 20, 1967 in Lansing, MI, passed away on July 27, 2020. Brian was an assistant I.T. Director for The State Bar of Michigan, and was a former Scout Leader with Troop 645.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Deborah, son Alexander Hildreth; parents Douglas and Sharon Hildreth, and sister Deborah (Darrin) Gray.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The AbleGamers Charity in memory of Brian Hildreth. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
