Brian Hunter
Charlotte - Brian Eugene Hunter, motorcycle and moto-cross daredevil, "Bad Bri," and self-named, "Eugenius," passed away on July 16, 2019. Brian, 58, of Charlotte was born on June 25, 1961 to Alfred and Janet (Laing) Hunter in Lansing. Brian grew up in Grand Ledge, and went on to earn an Associate Degree at Lansing Community College. He served on the Lansing Police Department for 27 years as a Detective, Police Officer and a Narcotics Undercover Officer. After retiring from the police department Brian worked as a Security Officer for Emergent BioSolutions. To balance the seriousness of his work, he exemplified fun and had not only his family gravitate towards him and his antics, but his friends as well. He was a loving, generous person, a great conversationalist, and loved to make others laugh.
Brian is survived by his children, Garrett and Paige; former wife, Leslie Hunter; sister, Beverly (Roy) Scott of Wisconsin; mother, Janet Hunter; and his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Alfred in 2010; and his sister Diane Silverthorne in 2011.
Friends are encouraged to support Brian's family. Funeral services are Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Charlotte. Visitation is Friday, July 19, 2019, 2-4:00 PM and 6-8:00 PM at Pray Funeral Home in Charlotte. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Police Benevolent Association. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Brian on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 18, 2019