Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kellogg Center on Michigan State University's campus
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Kellogg Center on Michigan State University's campus
Brian Jeffrey Davis

Brian Jeffrey Davis Obituary
Brian Jeffrey Davis

Lansing - Brian Jeffrey Davis passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on September 20, 2019. He was 35.

He is survived by his mother, Gayle Davis; father, Sam Davis; brother, Eric (Laura) Davis; nieces, Katelyn (Grant) Gingrich, Juniper Davis; and nephew, Zephyr Davis. He is also survived by his grandmother, Lucille Arndt, many aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved. Brian's death is felt by a large circle of friends.

Brian graduated from Lansing Sexton High School in 2002. He was a National Merit Scholar. Brian played golf and baseball while at Sexton. He attended Iowa State University and graduated in 2006.

A celebration of Brian will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Kellogg Center on Michigan State University's campus. Visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a reflection on Brian's life to follow from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Brian's name to either the Ronald McDonald House of Ann Arbor or the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
