|
|
Brian Jeffrey Davis
Lansing - Brian Jeffrey Davis passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on September 20, 2019. He was 35.
He is survived by his mother, Gayle Davis; father, Sam Davis; brother, Eric (Laura) Davis; nieces, Katelyn (Grant) Gingrich, Juniper Davis; and nephew, Zephyr Davis. He is also survived by his grandmother, Lucille Arndt, many aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved. Brian's death is felt by a large circle of friends.
Brian graduated from Lansing Sexton High School in 2002. He was a National Merit Scholar. Brian played golf and baseball while at Sexton. He attended Iowa State University and graduated in 2006.
A celebration of Brian will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Kellogg Center on Michigan State University's campus. Visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a reflection on Brian's life to follow from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Brian's name to either the Ronald McDonald House of Ann Arbor or the Union of Concerned Scientists.
To view the full obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019