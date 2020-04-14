Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Brian Lee VanDerBos


1943 - 2020
Brian Lee VanDerBos Obituary
Brian Lee VanDerBos

Lansing, Michigan - Born April 19, 1943 in Lake City, Michigan son of the late Fred (Betty) VanDerBos passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at age 76.

Brian was a 1961 graduate of Lansing Eastern High School and retired from General Motors where he worked as an electrician. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with family.

Brian is survived by his son, Victor VanDerBos; his brother, Ross VanDerBos; many nieces, nephews and their families along with many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
