Brian Lee VanDerBos
Lansing, Michigan - Born April 19, 1943 in Lake City, Michigan son of the late Fred (Betty) VanDerBos passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at age 76.
Brian was a 1961 graduate of Lansing Eastern High School and retired from General Motors where he worked as an electrician. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with family.
Brian is survived by his son, Victor VanDerBos; his brother, Ross VanDerBos; many nieces, nephews and their families along with many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020