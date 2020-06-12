Brian Robbins Downey
Brian Robbins Downey

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Brian Robbins Downey, born November 13th,1948 in Saginaw, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on June 6th, 2020 at his home in Madison, Wisconsin. He was 71 years old.

Memorial services are being planned with Gunderson Funeral Home in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, with interment to follow at a later date at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta Michigan. For more information about the arrangements, to express condolences to the family, and to access the live-stream link or recording of the service, kindly visit www.gundersonfh.com .




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
