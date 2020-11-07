1/
Bruce Benson
Bruce Benson

Perry - Bruce Gordon Benson, 88 of Perry, Michigan passed away on November 7, 2020. Bruce was born on December 31, 1931 to Arthur S. Benson and Alice Eriksen Benson in Ludington, MI He served in the US Army in Iceland , graduated from Michigan State University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, worked his entire career for, and retired from, the Michigan Department of Transportation. Bruce was predeceased by his parents, siblings Stanley, Lester, Carlton, and Sylvia Nickelson, as well as his beloved daughter Kelley Benson and first wife Barbara Allyn.

He is survived by daughter Krista Haven (John), treasured granddaughter Katharine Buckland, David and Victoria; his second wife June Benson and family - Tracy Hill, Dale and Lauren; Stacy Aragon, Madelyn; Scott Tinney (Liz), Chelsea, Emily and Parisa, as well as nieces and nephews in Brighton, Lowell, Ludington, Muskegon, Arizona, Illinois and New York.

The family is deeply grateful to Cathy, RN for her amazing support, care and compassion ("Cathy is the best thing"), and Sparrow Hospice Services. Dad believed that honor, trust, character and being a man of his word mattered. He was very loved and will be greatly missed. A private family remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements are made by watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to

www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
