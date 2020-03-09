|
Bruce D. Hyler
Roscommon - Bruce D. Hyler, age 77, of Roscommon passed away on Friday March 6, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Bruce was born on August 22, 1942 in St. Johns, Michigan to E.O. and Mildred (Wiggins) Hyler. He married Peggy Padgett on February 18, 1967 in St. Johns. Bruce retired from Federal Mogul after 40 years of service. He moved to Roscommon in 2002 from St. Johns and enjoyed hunting.
Bruce is survived by his daughters; Michelle (Ken) Chvojka of Ashley, Kimberly (Kevin) Jones of Ionia and Coby (Brian) Holmes of Sunfield, grandchildren; Brittney, Brandy, Briana, Cody, Tyler and Jayden, and seven great grandchildren, sisters; Patricia (Corky) Root of Florida and Sandra (James) Wagar of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Peggy Hyler and sister; Marie Boyd.
Per Bruce's wishes no services will be held. Christler Funeral Home-Prudenville Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christler-holdship.com
