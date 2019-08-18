|
Bruce Edward Woodbury
Elsie - Bruce Edward Woodbury, age 83 of Elsie, MI, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home.
A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating.
Bruce was born in Gratiot County, MI on July 3, 1935 the son of Chancey E. and Nina (Frayer) Woodbury. He was a graduate St. Johns High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Bruce married Blanche Mueller and they were married for 59 years.
Bruce retired from Clinton County Road Commission. Bruce's favorite place to be was on his farm land. He enjoyed being outdoors. Bruce was a member of Elsie United Methodist Church, and resided most of his life in Elsie.
He is survived by his wife Blanche Woodbury of Elsie, MI; 3 daughters: Tammy and Chip Saam of Dexter, MI; Tena and Scott Gilhouse of Elsie, MI; Teri Woodbury and Lori Schafer of Dimondale, MI; son Todd and Stacy Woodbury of Gladwin, MI; 5 grandchildren: Sam, Jay and Cal Woodbury, and Matthew and Amelia Saam; and sisters: Jo Wakefield of Adrian, MI; and Marcia and Roger Workman of Lake Odessa, MI. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and his infant daughter Teresa Woodbury.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 18, 2019