Bruce J. Greenman
East Lansing - Bruce J. Greenman, 99, of East Lansing, Michigan passed away March 13, 2020.
Bruce was born January 8, 1921, the son of the late Ethel and Lyle Greenman.
Raised in East Lansing, Michigan, Bruce graduated from Michigan State University in 1943. On October 2, 1943 he married Elizabeth (Betty) Martin who preceded him in death.
He served 3 years in the Army Air Force during WWII, including two years in the South Pacific. Upon returning from the war, Bruce was employed by Auto Owners Insurance Company for 40 years.
Bruce was a life member of both the YMCA and Lansing Lions club, serving as President of both. He was a devoted MSU sports fan and officiated track meets at East Lansing High School and MSU.
Bruce was a resident of Burcham Hills Retirement Community for 15 years where he was affectionately referred to as the "Mayor of Burcham". He served as chairman of social activities, was a member/president of the residents Board of Directors and a member/president of the Board of the Burcham Foundation.
Bruce was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty (Martin). He is survived by 3 children, David (Rosemarie) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Barbara Morphew (Charles) of Southern California, and William (Susan) of Syracuse, NY. , as well as 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and his special friend, Eleanor Pinkham of Burcham Hills.
No memorial service will be held because of the Corona Virus, however any donations may be made to the Lansing YMCA.
