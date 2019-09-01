Services
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Church
2170 Saginaw Highway
East Lansing, MI
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Church
2170 Saginaw Highway
East Lansing, MI
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Leroy "Baldy" Baldwin


1930 - 2019
Bruce Leroy "Baldy" Baldwin Obituary
Bruce Leroy "Baldy" Baldwin

Bath - Bruce Leroy "Baldy" Baldwin, age 89 of Bath, MI went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be at New Hope Church, 2170 Saginaw Highway, East Lansing, MI on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be held on Thursday at 10:00 for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Bruce was born in Meridian Township, MI on May 29, 1930 the son of Charles Arthur and Florence Ester (Morgan) Baldwin. He graduated from Eastern High School with the class of 1948. Bruce was a self taught Engineer and worked at Hillsdale Tool Corporation until his retirement. Bruce enjoyed playing golf and being with his family. He always stayed close with his high school friends.

He is survived by his sons: Greg of Abilene, TX; James of Westmoreland, TN; Dan (Pam) of Haslett, MI; Jeff (Colleen) of Bath, MI; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Harriet, parents Charles and Florence, 9 siblings, and a grandson.

Memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
