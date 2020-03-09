|
|
Bruce R. Van Vleet
St. Johns - Bruce R. Van Vleet, age 84 passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Grace Haven Assisted Living Center. Bruce was born on January 3, 1935 in St. Johns the son of Robert F. and Arleita B. (Armstrong) Van Vleet. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1953 and worked for Clinton County Road Commission as a truck driver for 30 years, retiring in 1993. On October 2, 1960 he married Barbara J. Schenck in Indiana. Bruce was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church, loved playing games with his grandchildren, especially Croquet, fishing and playing cards.
Survivors are his wife, Barbara, children Brian Van Vleet of Niles, MI, Brad (Robin) Van Vleet and Brenda (Billy) Geer both of St. Johns, and Betsy (Jim) Clark of AZ. Three grandchildren, Jacob Van Vleet, Erika Geer and Alexander Clark. Siblings, Gary (Shirley) Van Vleet of St. Johns, Ronald (Iris Jean) Van Vleet of CO. and Janet (Ed) Thompson of CA. He was preceded in death by grandson Samuel Geer and sister Marlene Monfort.
The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Burial will be at South Bingham Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020