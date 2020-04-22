|
Bruce Reyburn Ballard
Haslett - Bruce Reyburn Ballard, age 82 of Haslett went home to be with his Lord and Savior after a short stay at Burcham Hills Retirement Center in East Lansing, Michigan. Due to the current mandate prohibiting gatherings a Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. A private interment will take place at Laingsburg Cemetery.
Bruce was born May 31, 1937 in Lansing, Michigan to Clarence R. and Edith M. (Starnaman) Ballard. Bruce graduated from Webberville High School. He married the love of his life Betty Simpson in 1955 and moved to Haslett in 1957 to raise their family. He was a member of the Plumber and Pipefitters Union 388 and the 333. He also was the Plumbing and Mechanical Inspector for DeWitt Township for 33 years. Bruce was very skilled in many areas, including building homes which he happily did for not only his family but for many friends and others! From an early age Bruce had a love for flying which led him to get his pilot's license and his own plane. Bruce enjoyed traveling with his wife Betty of 64 years, spending time visiting with family and friends. He was a devoted Christian and a member of the Bath Baptist Church for over 45 years where he served as a deacon and a Sunday School teacher! Bruce was patriotic and loved anything made in the USA and had a strong dislike for things not.
Bruce is survived by his wife; Betty, his children; Randy Ballard, Roxanne (Vince) Massa, Daniel (Jackie) Ballard, David (Michelle) Ballard, and Roger Ballard, his grandchildren; Brian (Emily) Ballard, Ben Ballard, Brandon (Bre') Ballard, Valerie (John) Morgera, Renee (Brian) Beck, Robyn (Kevin) Mancini, Rebecca Davis, Daniel Massa, Samuel Massa, Victoria Massa, Amber (Nick) Jubb, Savanah (Tucker) Shirey, Joe Ballard, Jessica Ballard, Leslie (Brock) Baker, Lyndsey Ballard and Harley Ballard, his 26 great-grandchildren, his step-grandchildren; Mason and Zachary Kowalski, his sister; Jackie Murray, his sister-in-law; Louise Ballard, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Bruce was predeceased by his parents and his brothers; Bud Ballard and Blair Ballard and his granddaughter; Caroline Ballard.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Bath Baptist Church in memory of Bruce Ballard, 13527 Webster Road, Bath, MI 48808.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020