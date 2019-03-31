Bruce T. Allen



East Lansing - Bruce T. Allen, 81, of East Lansing, passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2019 with his wife by his side. Bruce was born January 27, 1938 in Oak Park, Illinois to William H. Allen Jr., and Harriet I. Allen. He is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Virginia P. Allen, daughters Elizabeth R. Allen (James Asencio) of Louisville, KY, and Catherine G. Bauroth (Joshua Bauroth) of Rochester, NY, as well as grandchildren Anastasia K. Bauroth and Xavier G. Bauroth. He is also survived by his brother, Robert P. Allen of Fort Collins, CO.



Having earned a BA in Economics from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, an MBA from the University of Chicago, and a PhD in Economics from Cornell University, Bruce was a professor of Economics at Michigan State University. He taught Applied Microeconomics to both undergraduates and MBA students. He was especially proud to have taught in the Executive MBA program in Troy, Michigan for 38 years. He did extensive research and writing on issues in competition and public policy, as well as managerial economics.



Bruce was a long-time member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Lansing, where he served several terms as a ruling elder and treasurer. A lover of music, he sang in the church choir for over 40 years, as well as with Michigan State University Choral Union for more than 25 years. He was an avid supporter of the Lansing Symphony Orchestra and a knowledgeable lover of classical music.



To say Bruce was an enthusiastic railfan would be a massive understatement. At a young age, his daughter Elizabeth thought "vacation" meant "train trip," and his daughter Catherine included train museums on her own family vacations just so she could send pictures to Dad. If attending a restaurant next to train tracks, well… wait staff beware! Bruce would jump up and run out the door to watch any passing train go by. Trains were chased... Railfan trips were taken… And then there was his impressive model train layout depicting the Burlington Northern Railway in the 1945-1955 era.



Bruce was a loving husband, father, and gramps with a kind heart and a dry sense of humor. He was extremely tolerant and so altruistic that he never sought recognition for himself or his good deeds. He was a gentleman and a gentle man.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lansing Symphony Orchestra, Eastminster Presbyterian Church Elevator Fund, and the Greater Lansing Food Bank.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11: 00 prior to the memorial church service to be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church (1315 Abbot Rd., East Lansing) at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, followed by a luncheon and celebration of his life.



Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 31, 2019