Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Warren Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Warren Patterson Obituary
Bruce Warren Patterson

Bruce Warren Patterson, born in Detroit on March 21, 1945, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was a resident of Morrice, Michigan. His friends loved calling him Doctor Detroit.

He leaves his wife of 35 years, Andrea Patterson; daughter Janette Schafer, husband Garth; daughter Joy Cebulsky, husband Nate; sister, Barbara Carmichael, and nieces, Kristi Carmichael and Elissa Carmichael.

Bruce had a deep faith in God, a genuine relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He met his wife Andrea at church and six years later they were married in 1985. They had a true love, lived as one hand and one heart. They were not just husband and wife, they were soulmates and best friends.

A veteran of the US Army, Bruce served his country during the Vietnam War.

Bruce worked for many years a drug and alcohol recovery counselor and in prison ministries. Bruce had a passion for serving the Lord and helping others.

His favorite hymn was "What a friend we have in Jesus" and his favorite scripture was Matthew 6:33. He encouraged others around him to "seek ye first the Kingdom of God."

There will not be a public memorial service. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity or the Lansing City Rescue Mission.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -