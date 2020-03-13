|
Bruce Warren Patterson
Bruce Warren Patterson, born in Detroit on March 21, 1945, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was a resident of Morrice, Michigan. His friends loved calling him Doctor Detroit.
He leaves his wife of 35 years, Andrea Patterson; daughter Janette Schafer, husband Garth; daughter Joy Cebulsky, husband Nate; sister, Barbara Carmichael, and nieces, Kristi Carmichael and Elissa Carmichael.
Bruce had a deep faith in God, a genuine relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He met his wife Andrea at church and six years later they were married in 1985. They had a true love, lived as one hand and one heart. They were not just husband and wife, they were soulmates and best friends.
A veteran of the US Army, Bruce served his country during the Vietnam War.
Bruce worked for many years a drug and alcohol recovery counselor and in prison ministries. Bruce had a passion for serving the Lord and helping others.
His favorite hymn was "What a friend we have in Jesus" and his favorite scripture was Matthew 6:33. He encouraged others around him to "seek ye first the Kingdom of God."
There will not be a public memorial service. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity or the Lansing City Rescue Mission.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020